Clinton man sentenced to prison in shooting death

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in connection with the fatal shooting of Khalil Pugh in 2021.

Lewis Vaughn Sr., 45, pleaded guilty in July to first-degree burglary, a Class B felony, voluntary manslaughter, a Class C felony, and abuse of a corpse, a Class D felony.

On Thursday, Judge Meghan Corbin sentenced him to 25 years on the burglary charge, 10 years on the manslaughter charge, and five years on the abuse of a corpse charge. The judge ordered the sentences to run consecutively, or at the same time.

Vaughn will receive credit for time already served in the Clinton County Jail. He also must pay $150,000 in restitution to Pugh’s heir.

Vaughn was initially tried in April, but the jury was deadlocked and a judge declared a mistrial. During the trial, Vaughn faced the charge of first-degree murder, a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

His wife, Jessica Vaughn, also is charged with abuse of a corpse. She has a pretrial conference on Aug. 17.

