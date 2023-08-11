Crow infected with West Nile virus confirmed in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Bureau County Health Department recently confirmed a crow has tested positive for West Nile virus.

The health department says it was collected Aug. 8 in Princeton and then taken for confirmatory testing.

According to the media release, the West Nile virus cycles between birds and mosquitoes. Some infected birds can develop high levels of the virus in their bloodstream and the mosquitoes can become infected by biting the birds.

The health department acknowledged that after a week, the mosquitoes can then pass the virus onto other non-infected birds by biting them. They can also infect people, horses, and other mammals, but these are all examples of ‘dead end’ hosts. This means they can’t pass the virus along to other biting mosquitoes.

“We are urging the public to use precautions against mosquito bites while attending outdoor events,” said Hector Gomez, Bureau Putnam and Marshall County Health Department Administrator. “Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache and muscle aches, however severe illness including meningitis or even death can occur in rare cases.”

According to the media release, individuals older than 50 or those with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk of severe illness from the virus. However, eight out of 10 people infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

