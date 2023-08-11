Davenport Man sentenced to federal prison in child pornography case

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography.

According to federal prosecutors, William Richard Trudell, 43, was identified by law enforcement as a person of interest after a cyber tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The cyber tip from the MeWe social media platform reported that images of child pornography had been uploaded; law enforcement traced the email that was used to upload the images back to Trudell.

Officers found hundreds of images of child pornography when searching his electronic devices, prosecutors said.

The investigation also revealed that Trudell had been sexually abusing a child over three years and produced child pornography images and videos of the abuse, prosecutors said.

Once he is released from prison, Trudell will serve eight years of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

