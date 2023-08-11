Deputies identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Scott Co.

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man killed in a motorcycle crash in rural Scott County Wednesday has been identified by deputies as Stephen Cumpton, 61, of Kentucky.

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two motorcycles that crashed near 23500 block of 220th Street, according to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation found two motorcycle riders from Kentucky were traveling the back roads and were unfamiliar with the area, deputies said.

One of the riders said they came onto the gravel at about 50 to 55 mph, deputies said. His riding partner, who was slightly ahead of him, lost control and when doing so was ejected off the motorcycle into the direct path of the other rider causing him to be run over.

Both riders were wearing helmets and were taken to a local hospital, according to deputies.

Cumpton died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in federal prison for producing and...
Davenport Man sentenced to federal prison in child pornography case
Deputies identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Scott Co.
Deputies identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Scott Co.
A Clinton man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in connection with the fatal shooting of...
Clinton man sentenced to prison in fatal shooting death
Lewis Vaughn, 45, of Clinton.
Clinton man sentenced to prison in shooting death