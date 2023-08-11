Deputies identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Scott Co.

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man killed in a motorcycle crash in rural Scott County Wednesday has been identified by deputies as Stephen Cumpton, 61, of Kentucky.

The Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about 2:40 p.m. Wednesday for a report of two motorcycles that crashed near 23500 block of 220th Street, according to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation found two motorcycle riders from Kentucky were traveling the back roads and were unfamiliar with the area, deputies said.

One of the riders said they came onto the gravel at about 50 to 55 mph, deputies said. His riding partner, who was slightly ahead of him, lost control and when doing so was ejected off the motorcycle into the direct path of the other rider causing him to be run over.

Both riders were wearing helmets and were taken to a local hospital, according to deputies.

Cumpton died from his injuries.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.