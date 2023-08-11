FIRST ALERT DAY: Multiple rounds of strong to severe storms possible Friday.

A “level 2″ risk for severe storms is in place for the entire TV6 viewing area
By Cyle Dickens
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A FIRST ALERT DAY has been issued for FRIDAY MORNING, then again for FRIDAY AFTERNOON and EVENING for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms.

A complex of storms has formed in the Dakotas and Minnesota this evening. This complex will continue to migrate along a stationary front, bringing right into the QCA by the early morning hours. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are likely with this line. An isolated severe storm with damaging winds up to 60 MPH can’t be ruled out.

A “level 1″ risk for severe weather is in place for the overnight/early am storm threat.

We will then turn our attention to the afternoon hours. Ingredients are in place for all modes of severe weather. However, a “cap,” or area of warm air aloft that inhibits storm development will be in place. The one big question mark that remains is if we will see the “cap” break in the afternoon. If we do, explosive thunderstorm development will occur, with tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds possible. Right now, it appears the area with the best risk for afternoon severe storms is along and east of the river.

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined the entire TV6 viewing area in a “level 2″ risk for severe storms for the afternoon.

Again, the afternoon activity remains questionable. Timing on the afternoon activity may need to be adjusted. Stay with TV6 for forecast updates throughout the day.

Stay “Sky Aware” and keep alert to changing weather conditions through Wednesday. Make sure you have several outlets and ways to receive alerts during this period.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

