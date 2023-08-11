Gilda’s Club highlights ‘chemo care bags’ and upcoming special events

Learn how to support the non-profit while they serve increased local demands for resources
Gilda’s Club’s the Quad Cities’ ‘chemo care bags’ and upcoming special events
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The mission of Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities is to uplift and strengthen people and their families impacted by cancer. The ways in which the non-profit serves are multidimensional, but today’s segment highlights the “chemo care bags” that are now in high demand.

Lexi Bull, Gilda’s Club, discusses how viewers can assist the non-profit in fulfilling their mission--especially amid increased demands on their resources since their location expansion.

Currently, in the Quad Cities, it is estimated that more than 16 thousand residents are living with cancer. As a result, Gilda’s Club offered nearly 50 no-cost programs including “chemo care bags” which are really important to folks fighting the disease.

Some of the other ways viewers are encouraged to support Gilda’s Club:

Some of the upcoming fundraisers include: Red Door Ride on Sept. 16, Spazmatics’ benefit show Sept. 16, Laughs Against Cancer Comedy Improv Show set for Sept. 22, and Diamonds & Divas October 5.

For more information on services, programs, or ways to get involved, visit Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities online at gildasclubqc.org or call 563-326-7504.

