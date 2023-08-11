Henry Dinkins murder trial began Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A bench trial began Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

Dinkins, 51, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

On Thursday, Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham laid out the timeline of Terrell’s disappearance on July 10, 2020 to the discovery of her remains in a small body of water just north of DeWitt in March 2021.

“Breasia is a child who has a hearing issue, she is a child who has a sight issue, she is a child who never wanders off and Aishia will testify that little Breasia was a rule follower and if somebody broke the rules, she was somebody that would tell on her brothers,” Cunningham said in her opening statement.

According to Cunningham, Terrell was shot at least twice and a third projectile was found in her hair.

Three people had testimony Thursday including, Davenport Police Special Victims Unit Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, Davenport police Sgt. Chris Mayer, and Mona Varela who took the first report of Breasia’s disappearance.

Varela explained the report when Breasia’s mom called to report her daughter missing. She explained how she also spoke to Henry Dinkins who said Breasia was a smart girl and said she just left in the middle of the night from the apartment at Jersey Meadows where Dinkins, Breasia, her younger brother, stayed.

Dinkins girlfriend rented the apartment. Varela said she also called Dinkins girlfriend who said she was reluctant to give her apartment number so police could search inside. Overall - she said she was concerned about the situation.

“Basically I just [said] what do you mean you’re not coming in? There’s a missing kid. He said he changed his mind. I said, well where is the kid at? And he says I don’t know where the kids at, she just left,” Varela said. “Just the lack of nobody really caring for where she was or that she disappeared or ran away or whatever the case was. There was a lot of red flags.”

Testimony was also heard from the crime scene tech who said she took initial photos of Dinkins vehicle impala and photos of shoe impressions at credit island.

Dinkins’ attorneys, Chad Frese and Joel Waters, did not give an opening statement Thursday.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

