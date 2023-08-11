High School Football Preview: Davenport Central

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Central Blue Devils come into the 2023 season with a point to prove.

“The thing we are trying to do is build the foundation for years to come for Central, and we feel like the work we’ve put in in the offseason that we have a chance to have a successful year,” said Alex Berg. Davenport Central’s head coach. “Last year we were undersized, so a lot of guys bought into their nutrition, bought into the weight room, and we saw a lot of weight gain and strength improvements.”

With a core of seniors returning, the team’s motto is ‘We before me.’

“It’s here for your brothers. You’re here for everyone on this field. You don’t put yourself first,” said Jackson Feehan, a Davenport Central senior.

“We are going to keep the team above ourselves, and do anything can as an individual to help out the team,” Berg said. “Sometimes that might be something we don’t like to do, but at the end of the day, it’s going to benefit us as a team and as a program.”

Beyond getting bigger in the trenches, the Blue Devils focused on getting faster in the off-season, and two members of the team helped Davenport Central win the Brady Street Sprint’s high school boys’ relay.

“Speed is a big key because you have to use speed for everything,” said Jack Fronha, a Davenport Central senior. “You gotta have working speed to get open. Just everything needs speed.”

“A lot of our guys this year went out for track, and we really put an emphasis on speed as well,” Berg said. “So we’re really excited to see we got a few guys that can take the top off.”

The Blue Devils open the season against Clinton on Aug. 25.

