Quad City Teamsters looking to move on after Yellow shutdown

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Thousands of freight workers are now looking to their next steps following Yellow Corporation’s announcement that it would be shutting down almost two weeks ago.

The Nashville-based company filed for bankruptcy on Sunday.

Teamsters Local 371 hosted a handful of job-related organizations and community colleges Thursday at two meetings to help transition its members after the closure.

They represented about 90 workers out of Yellow’s Rock Island terminal

Union member David Jost said it was a great resource to get back on his feet.

“It’s just sad for the area to lose 90, 90 really good jobs,” Jost said.

He worked at the terminal, driving trucks and helping on the loading docks for 25 years.

While there were rumblings of more layoffs coming, the closure came as a shock.

“30 people were laid off, and we’re like, this isn’t good,” Jost said. “Then all of a sudden, [it] came down that we stopped functioning as a trucking company. We just delivered what was there, we didn’t pick up anything more.”

The U.S. Department of Labor, Iowa and Illinois employment agencies and the American Job Center were all brought in to talk to union workers about their retirement, healthcare and filing for unemployment

According to Lori Warren, program director of the American Job Center, there was about a 50% turnout at both meetings.

“[Filling for unemployment,] that’ll be the next step for them. Others are already applying and looking for work,” Warren said. “There are some other fields for people that they’ve lost their job here, but they’re very marketable.”

Local President Mike Kensinger said some of his members haven’t been in this position for 30 or 40 years.

“They have never filed for unemployment,” Kensinger said. “They’ve never had to look for a job, never planned to. So we’re getting them into the new system and helping them with getting out there.”

Jost is hoping to hop into retirement early or maybe find a part-time job.

“I am very fortunate compared to some of the people that I’m able to reach out and get into my retirement,” Jost said. “Other guys who aren’t old enough, are stuck, trying to find a job and trying to find another good union job around the area is not easy. "

The Teamsters represented about 22,000 Yellow employees nationwide.

