Morrison Community Hospital opens new clinic in Erie

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ERIE, Ill. {KWQC} – Morrison Community Hospital held a ribbon cutting for its’ new clinic in Erie. It comes after the closure of the Genesis Clinic there on June 16.

Morrison Community Hospital CEO, Pam Pfister, says it’s a way to look forward to the continued success of the clinic and celebrate having the opportunity to extend its services to the community.

“It brings much joy to me as well as the community to be able to keep this clinic open,” said Erie resident, Theresa Kaeg. “We’re so grateful and thankful, first of all, to the Lord, for keeping us open, but also to Morrison, Pam Pfister and her team, along with Ruth, who’s the Nurse Practitioner. We’re so thankful that our small rural community is saved.”

With the opening, people in the area say it’s a relief to a community that now does not have to travel even farther to seek medical treatment.

“It means that they won’t have to find people to pick them up and drive them to go into the cities or 20-30 miles to try and get health care,” said Dr. Ruth Fielder-Eaton. “It’s also really important because the community as a whole, has more to offer. So, the more we can provide for a community, the stronger the community is.”

The clinic is open, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – Noon, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

