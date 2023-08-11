Pence makes stop in Davenport, GOP presidential candidate

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Former Vice President Mike Pence was in Davenport on the campaign trail for Republican nomination in 2024.

During Pence’s trip he made a stop at the Veterans Outreach Center emphasizing one of his goals if elected, which is securing benefits for veterans.

“We’re going to continue to keep the promises of the American people,” Pence said when discussing what he would do if elected in 2024.

