Preliminary cause of death released for 10-year-old Rock Island boy found dead

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner released the preliminary cause of death for the 10-year-old boy police say was found in a garbage can in his mother’s garage.

According to the Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson, the preliminary cause of death for Zion Staples is a gunshot wound.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was released, Gustafson said.

The boy’s mother, Sushi M. Staples, 37, is charged with obstructing justice, failure to report the death of a child younger than 13 and concealment of a death.

The charges are all a Class 4 felony punishable by one to three years in prison.

Rock Island police started an investigation into a suspicious death about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of 20 ½ Avenue.

According to the criminal complaint, Staples lied to an officer about the whereabouts of her son and claimed she had no son and that his birth certificate was fraudulent while knowing that he died in December and was inside a garbage can in her garage.

According to the complaint, she failed to report the boy’s death and moved his body from the home to the garbage bin in the garage.

Staples was arrested Wednesday night and taken to the Rock Island County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

She has a preliminary hearing Aug. 15.

Staples has not been charged in the boy’s death.

