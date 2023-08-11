Quad Cities Balloon Festival is up, up, and away this weekend

QC Hot Air Balloon Fest up, up, and away this weekend
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Quad Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival Committee and Rhythm City Casino Resort are proud to host the 2023 Hot Air Balloon Festival now underway.

The event is being held at the Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport, Aug. 11-12.

It is free to attend but in lieu of admission, it is asked that attendees donate to The QC Veterans Outreach Center or Friends Community Social Club.

Here is the link for complete information regarding family festivities including the schedule breakdown: http://www.quadcitiesballoonfestival.com/event.html

