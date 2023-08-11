Quad City United preps for playoffs

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Another regular season is in the books for Quad City United, and another trip to the playoffs is on the horizon.

United went 11-3 this season, and they will be the four seed in the “Hype Hoops Pro” playoffs. By getting a top-four seed, they will be hosting three other teams, and they are excited to show teams what basketball in Iowa is all about.

“We go out of town a lot, so that’s also the joy of it,” said Xzavion Jones, a Quad City United player. “They don’t expect an Iowa team to show up and show out.”

“All of these guys pretty much grew up around here playing AAU basketball,” said Devlin Anderson, Quad City United head coach. “It just shows how much talent we have around here and just let people know that Iowa has a lot of talent, and we got a lot of things to prove and show people we are here to stay.”

Quad City United takes on the Minnesota Hustlers on Aug. 19 at 5:30 p.m. inside the PepsiCo Center in Rock Island.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.