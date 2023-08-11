Rain and thunderstorms Friday AM; Few storms this Friday afternoon and overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A line of rain and thunderstorms will be moving through the TV6 viewing area through the early morning hours, before exiting our eastern hometowns by 8 or 9 a.m. Some of the storms could contain gusty wind and localized heavy rain. After that, the sky will become sunny and a south wind 10-15+ mph takes over allowing temperatures to rebound back to the middle 80s to near 90° with dew points in the 60s.

There is a Level 2 slight risk of severe weather for the entire viewing area this afternoon through tonight. Our atmosphere will be very unstable this afternoon, however it looks like we will be “capped”, meaning warm air aloft will likely prevent any storms from developing during peak heating. *If* a storm were able to develop, large hail, damaging wind and a tornado would be possible. Most of us will stay dry, with a few storms developing as a cold front moves through overnight. A couple of those storms could be strong, but widespread storms are not expected.

Thus, a conditional FIRST ALERT DAY will continue this afternoon into tonight for the potential for a few severe storms.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm and less humid. Sunday will be mainly dry with yet another front moving through during the evening/overnight which could lead to a few more storms.

TODAY: Morning storms move out, becoming mostly sunny with an isolated storm in the afternoon. High: 89º Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few storms possible. Low: 67°. Winds: Variable 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 87º.

