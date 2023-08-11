Thomson man sentenced in federal methamphetamine case

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Thomson, Illinois man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 22 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams ore more of methamphetamine or 500 grams and more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

Clifford Don Smith, 56, was identified by law enforcement as a distributor for large quantities of methamphetamine in and around the Clinton area since 2021, according to prosecutors.

Smith, according to prosecutors, was held responsible for nearly 9 kilograms of ice methamphetamine.

After his release from prison, he will serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

