Tipton woman charged after 39 dogs found in ‘unsafe conditions’

TIPTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Tipton woman was charged after deputies seized 39 dogs from ‘unsafe conditions’ in July.

Linda Boots, 75, the owner of “Just Dogs Rescue” was charged Thursday with 31 counts of animal neglect with no injury and eight counts of animal neglect with injury.

The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for a complaint of dog neglect on July 26, in the 1700 block of Highway 130 in Tipton, according to a media release. Deputies found 39 dogs living in unsafe conditions.

According to deputies, the dogs were safely removed and taken to have veterinary evaluations and treatment and placed under the care of the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office. The dogs are in the process of being adopted with the help of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and the Last Hope Animal Rescue.

Deputies said they found a buildup of feces inside the enclosures and the facility as a whole. The floor was also wet from what appeared to be a mixture of condensation and urine, given the overwhelmingly strong odor of ammonia.

The ventilation and circulation were insufficient and the temperature rose to 89 degrees with 80% humidity while authorities were present, deputies said. There was insufficient drainage in the facility and the drain in the facility was backed up with what appeared to be feces.

There were a few raised dog beds, deputies said. But not enough to allow most of the dogs access to clean and dry areas, and several of the dogs had feces matted on them.

The dogs all had water, but most were dark and cloudy and appeared not to be potable, according to deputies. There was dog food in most enclosures, but the food had been spilled and the dogs had to eat it off the wet urine and feces-covered floor.

Deputies said the enclosures were made of chain link and much of the bottoms were rusted and contaminated with hair and feces. There were multiple areas that had unwound and created sharp points and holes in the enclosure.

According to deputies, the facility overall was an unsafe environment for the dogs and was endangering their health and well-being.

