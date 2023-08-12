The 36th Tug Fest, LeClaire vs. Port Byron

Tug of war to begin at noon, Saturday
The 36th Tug Fest is underway, despite controversy earlier this year, but organizers in LeClaire and Port Byron were able to pull together the event.
By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LECLAIRE, Iowa and PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - The 36th Tug Fest is underway, despite controversy earlier this year, but organizers in LeClaire and Port Byron were able to pull together and put together plans for this year’s event.

The Tug Fest kicked off on Thursday with different events being held in each town and the tug of war across the Mississippi River will be on Saturday at noon.

However, this year’s Tug will have a twist.

Event organizers say that a barge will be used to keep the rope from dipping into the water.

This new development comes as Iowa Tug Fest representatives claim that the river’s current gave the Illinois side an unfair advantage.

Illinois Tug Fest representatives say they don’t think the barge will make any difference.

“The barge, hopefully, we don’t believe is going to make any kind of difference,” said Tammy Knapp Port Byron Tug Fest President. “Because, it was tied 10-10 back in the day, so I don’t think it was current that changed in the last 15-20 years.”

Iowa Tug Fest representatives express their side of the tug of war event.

“We haven’t won since 2013 and a lot of us think it’s the current of the river,” said Barry Long, LeClaire Tug Fest Spokesperson. “If you notice on their side, they have a lot of lily pads in front of their pit and we have nothing. That means there’s a current in front of our pit.”

Who will take home the trophy this year? TV6 will provide you with updates on which side pulls the W for the 36th Tug Fest.

For more information about Tug Fest LeClaire, visit https://tugfest.com/ and for more information about Tug Fest Port Byron, visit https://www.tugfest.org/.

