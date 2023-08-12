Breasia’s brother: ‘I woke up and she was gone’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Testimony ended Friday with Breasia Terrell’s brother saying he woke up in the middle of the night and his sister was nowhere to be found.

Testimony began with the police sergeant who said evidence shows she didn’t run away.

In between the defense began setting up avenues of reasonable doubt.

Henry Dinkins, 51, is charged in the 2020 death of 10-year-old Breasia. His bench trail on first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in Scott County District Court began Thursday. If convicted, he faces a mandatory sentence of life without parole.

In the summer of 2020, DL, then 7 years old, lived with Breasia and said they had a “great” relationship and were “very close.”

On July 9, Breasia and DL were visiting their maternal grandmother, Donita Gardner.

DL said Dinkins came over unexpectedly to pick him up. DL asked if Breasia could join them.

DL told Scott County Attorney Elizabeth O’Donnell that when they got to “Henry and Andrea’s” apartment they played video games.

O’Donnell asked if they went to someone else’s house to play video games. DL didn’t remember and the name O’Donnell supplied was immediately recognizable.

O’Donnell paused for about 15 seconds.

DL said he played GTA, Grand Theft Auto, in the living room, and Breasia played a “car game” in the backroom, DL said. Also in the backroom, were Andrea Culberson and Dinkins. DL said all three were on the bed, which he though was weird.

DL and Breasia’s mom, Aishia Lankford dropped off clothes for the pair, including pajamas. The brother and sister met their mother in the parking lot, taking a moment to play with her dog.

When they went back inside the home, DL said they went back to their same spots: he was alone in the living room, and Breasia, Culberson and Dinkins were in the backroom.

Later that night both DL and Breasia took showers, but instead of changing into the pajamas their mother brought over, Dinkins gave the siblings large white shirts that fell to their knees.

Peiffer testified earlier in the day that Breasia’s remains were found with a 4XL white T-shirt.

DL said he and Breasia went to sleep, sharing the bed in the backroom. Culberson was on a air mattress and DL said it looked like Dinkins was up and staring at the backroom.

DL said that his sister went to bed before he did and he woke up briefly when she kicked his leg.

When he woke up a little later, Breasia was gone. He got up to search the house. Dinkins was also gone he said. Culberson was staring out the window that faces the parking lot and DL asked her if she knew where Breasia was; she said she didn’t.

He said he asked to borrow Culberson’s phone so he could call his mom; she said no, and DL began to cry.

DL said when Dinkins came back later he was “a little weird” and went to the backroom closet to grab something and then left the apartment. He came back and left again and came back again. When leaving this time, DL went with him in the Impala.

That was the last piece of testimony before the judge adjourned the trial a little after 5 p.m.

Friday began with the continuation of Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer’s testimony from Thursday.

Peiffer said police were searching for security cameras on buildings nearby where Breasia was last seen. Based on canvasses and collected video footage, Peiffer said there was no indications she got up in the middle of the night and got lost on July 10.

Police seized three vehicles: a motorhome, which was stored near Credit Island in Davenport, and a Chevy Impala and Chevy Camero, which were kept at the Jersey Ridge Apartments.

When seized, the Impala had mud caked on the bottom the car. Later then-Davenport Police officer Dustin Garner testified that he escorted the Impala from the police garage to the public works department so the fuel tank could be removed and the remaining gasoline could be measured. When the car went up on the lift, Garner said grass and mud were noticeably sticking to the undercarriage.

FBI agent Richard Fennern testified about using cellular data that was used to advance the investigation. With maps showing when and where Dinkins’ phone connected with cell towers in the area. One place he stopped was at the Walmart in Clinton, where he was shown buying a bottle of bleach.

Fennern said data taken from other people involved in the case, Lankford, Culberson, Dinkins’ mother and sister, as well as others, did not raise suspicions.

Defense attorney Chad Frese said that 10 days after Breasia’s disappearance, a youth-sized shirt with blood was discovered in a trunk during a homicide investigation in Clinton, Iowa. The state crime team handed the shirt over to the Davenport Police. Peiffer said when the shirt was tested later the blood could not be identified.

Frese also argued that no direct evidence available can prove Breasia was in the Impala that morning.

Testimony will continue Monday at 9:30 a.m.

