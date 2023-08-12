Governor Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Des Moines County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Governor Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation for Des Moines County in response to recent severe weather.

According to the media release, the proclamation activates the Iowa Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Advocacy Program.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. The Disaster Case Advocacy Program addresses serious disaster-related needs.

Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses. The proclamation states original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery.

Officials say individuals looking for the grant application and instructions may visit https://homelandsecurity.iowa.gov/assistance.

According to the media release, potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

Disaster case advocates work with clients to coordinate resources to address disaster-related needs, build a recovery plan, and access available resources.

The proclamation states there are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.

To sign up for the Disaster Case Advocacy Program, contact your local Community Action Agency at https://iowacommunityaction.org/find-an-agency/.

