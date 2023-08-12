Illinois defeats Iowa in 2023 Tug Fest despite changes

Le CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - The main event between Le Claire and Port Byron in the 2023 Tug Fest was held on schedule today after resolving a months-long dispute.

Late last year, officials from the Iowa team claimed the river’s current influenced the rope in favor of Illinois for the annual event held since 1987. Both sides resolved the matter earlier this year by agreeing to use a crane on a barge to hold the rope above the water while each side pulled.

A large crowd came to support Iowa at the tug-of-war competition in Le Claire where the city has had other ongoing activities since Thursday for the festival.

Kari Long, president of Le Claire’s Tug Fest committee, says the dispute was focused on making sure the festival is a success every year going forward.

“This was never about Iowa wins versus Illinois,” Long said, “This was about keeping this festival relevant in the Quad Cities.”

Illinois defeated Iowa in this year’s event by winning 8 out of the 11 three-minute rounds. In the 2022 event, Illinois won all eleven rounds.

Officials say it has been nearly a decade since Iowa has won the main event at Tug Fest.

