Iowa media day

Iowa media day
By Evan Denton
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2023 Iowa Hawkeyes took pictures and answered media questions for the first time during fall camp. There are a handful of Quad Cities Area players on the roster.

As a program, the Hawkeyes are looking to reach the Big Ten Championship for the second time in three years.

Iowa opens the season inside Kinnick Stadium against Utah State on Sept. 2 at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night

Latest News

QC United
Quad City United preps for playoffs
Davenport Central
High School Football Preview: Davenport Central
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
More Hawkeye, Cyclone athletes charged as part of Iowa illegal sports wagering investigation
Crossover at Kinnick Iowa Women's Basketball scrimmage.
Iowa Women’s Basketball to host ‘Crossover at Kinnick’