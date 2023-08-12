ROCK ISLAND, Ill. {KWQC} — The Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants and Refugees or QCAIR, and Quad Cities Interfaith hosted the 2nd annual Multi-Cultural Festival and Quad Cities World Cup.

Soccer players around the community were invited to participate in a “World Cup” themed soccer tournament at the Campbell Sports Complex in Rock Island. Event organizers say the event is unique and celebrates the diverse cultures present in the Quad Cities.

“But we want something that everybody will be part of a culture,” said Quad Cities Alliance for Immigrants & Refugees US Citizen Coordinator, Isaac Carr. “I know there’s a lot of indoor programs we have for cultural programs, but for having something on the outdoor, that is more, I don’t know, amazing to do.”

Players represented their native countries as they competed against fellow nations.

“It means a lot towards you know, we’re the minorities here,” said Togo Player Djibril Diallo. “So, it’s good seeing a bunch of African, like different countries from Africa, all in one place, playing the game that we love. So, it’s a wonderful experience. This is my first year here, but I’m really looking forward to the rest of the games and rest of the day.”

The six nations represented were Togo, Liberia, Burundi, Congo and two teams representing Mexico.

“I was wanting to play for Mexico,” said Team Mexico Captain, Arturo Guerrero. “So, I got the opportunity to play for my country. think playing a sport is like what everybody’s like, equal, you know, nothing is goes around with race. Nothing like that. That’s so nice. You know, so equal opportunity.”

Players and fans were treated to local vendors, art, and live performances showcasing their cultures.

Carr is pleased with the turnout this year but is already anticipating a larger turnout from other nations to participate in next year’s Quad Cities World Cup.

“We will try to do another way so that we can have more players because some of us came to this country that’s immigrant and refugee, we are not American,” said Carr. “So, whether you are an American, you can play either for America, or you can play for your country of origin. So, we need to just keep telling people, we want this to be one of the biggest soccer events for everybody in the area with immigrant refugee and host population.”

We will update the winner once the event concludes.

