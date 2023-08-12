Solar panel fire at Augustana’s PepsiCo Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police have confirmed a fire Saturday afternoon at the PepsiCo Recreation Center.

Officials say they received a call of a solar panel on fire on the south side of the building around 2:45 Saturday afternoon. Augustana College officials told a TV6 crew at the scene that no students have been injured.

The PepsiCo Center has been shut down, and part of 30th Street in Rock Island is closed while crews continue to work.

This is a developing story. TV6 will continue to provide updates online and on-air as they become available.

