A Sunny Saturday Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the weekend with sunny skies and mild temperatures, transitioning to warmer conditions by afternoon. Highs should range from the mid to upper 80′s. Look for clear skies this evening, followed by a gradual increase in clouds Sunday morning ahead of our next weather maker. A front approaching from the plains could produce widespread showers and storms by late Sunday evening into Monday. Expect a MARGINAL (Level 1) severe weather risk for much of the region. The main threats will include strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Storms come to an end Monday morning into afternoon, followed by sunny and pleasant conditions through midweek.

TODAY: Warm sunshine. High: 87°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild this evening, then increasing clouds. Low: 63°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 86°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.