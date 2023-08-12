A Sunny Saturday Ahead

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We’ll start the weekend with sunny skies and mild temperatures, transitioning to warmer conditions by afternoon. Highs should range from the mid to upper 80′s. Look for clear skies tonight, followed by a gradual increase in clouds Sunday as our next weather maker arrives. A front approaching from the plains could produce widespread showers and storms by late evening. Expect a MARGINAL (Level 1) severe weather risk for much of the region. The main threats will include strong winds, hail, and heavy rain. Storms come to an end Monday morning, followed by sunny and pleasant conditions through midweek.

TODAY: Patchy morning fog. Warm sunshine High: 87°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild this evening, then increasing clouds. Low: 63°. Wind: W 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High: 86°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

