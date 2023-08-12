Woman missing in Lee County found safe

LEE COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The Lee County Sheriff’s office confirmed Saturday afternoon that Kelly Barlow has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office has previously asked for the public’s help in looking for Barlow in a Facebook post. They reported Balow went missing Monday, August 7th, after she was last seen walking westbound along Highway 2 by Appleberry Orchard.

Police updated their post Saturday to announce Barlow was safe and home. They also thanked the public for their assistance.

