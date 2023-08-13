6-year-old injured after shooting self in hand

A gun and target symbol.
A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Kewanee Police Department is investigating after a 6-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to their hand.

Police responded to the 400 block of Rice Street around 7:15 Sunday morning regarding reports of a gunshot victim. Officers spoke with witnesses and learned a vehicle had sped away from the area moments before. A short time later, a private vehicle arrived at OSF St. Luke Hospital with a 6-year-old gunshot victim. The juvenile was suffering from a gunshot wound to their left hand.

Kewanee Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were called in to assist officers in the investigation. Officers gathered statements and executed a search warrant where they collected evidence from the home.

Initial investigation indicated that the 6-year-old was able to access a handgun in the home and discharged one round into their hand. The Kewanee Police Department is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

A Sabula, Iowa family lost their puppy but was returned to its' owners after escaping for 27...
A lost puppy returned to its’ owners after escaping for 27 days
A Sabula, Iowa family lost their puppy but was returned to its' owners after escaping for 27...
A lost puppy returned to its’ owners after escaping for 27 days
River Bandits
River Bandits beat Kernels in extra innings
Look for warm and dry weather today, with most storms holding off until the late evening hours.
Your First Alert Forecast