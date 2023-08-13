6-year-old injured after shooting self in hand

KEWANEE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Kewanee Police Department is investigating after a 6-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to their hand.

Police responded to the 400 block of Rice Street around 7:15 Sunday morning regarding reports of a gunshot victim. Officers spoke with witnesses and learned a vehicle had sped away from the area moments before. A short time later, a private vehicle arrived at OSF St. Luke Hospital with a 6-year-old gunshot victim. The juvenile was suffering from a gunshot wound to their left hand.

Kewanee Police Detectives and Crime Scene Technicians were called in to assist officers in the investigation. Officers gathered statements and executed a search warrant where they collected evidence from the home.

Initial investigation indicated that the 6-year-old was able to access a handgun in the home and discharged one round into their hand. The Kewanee Police Department is still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kewanee Police Department at (309) 853-1911.

