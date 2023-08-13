A lost puppy returned to its’ owners after escaping for 27 days

SABULA, Iowa {KWQC} – A Sabula, Iowa family lost their puppy but was returned to its’ owners after escaping for 27 days.

Archie is an 8-month-old Corgi who means so much to his family.

“Archie, to me is just like another family member,” said Blake Hansen. “It seems like he’s just a rambunctious little guy. He’s just like the best person or best animal someone can have. He’s just so friendly.”

“He’s my best friend,” said Taryn Hansen. “I couldn’t imagine a day without him. He follows me around the house. He sleeps with me. He’s just always with me.”

Sadly, on the night of July 1st, as Pre-4th of July festivities were going on, Father, Troy Hansen was going to take the dogs out for their nightly routine, and a large firework startled Archie. Archie would then break out of his chain and got out of the yard, running throughout the small town.

“So, we ended up chasing him around town, probably for about a half hour,” said Troy. “We ended up eventually losing him, kind of down by the lakes and railroad tracks here in town.”

“I saw him on River St., the most Eastern street in town,” said Blake. “I got out of the car, and I just started chasing after him. I was the last one to see him that night and chased him all the way down by the Fire station and I lost my shoes, and I ended up losing my footing. Then he got away from me.”

Archie disappeared into the night and left the Hansen family feeling empty.

“There was a lot of emotion going on,” said Troy. “We lost our dog, he’s part of our family; just like many other dogs are with anybody else. Just that sad feeling of hopefully he wasn’t gone too far and that he would come back.”

As days would go by, the Hansen’s were desperate to find Archie. Numerous searches were conducted, Facebook posts were made. Even calling a psychic; just hoping that Archie was ok and that he would be returned.

“We never gave up hope,” said Mother, Jill Hansen. “That was a big thing. I always felt like Archie was not going to give up himself. So, we shouldn’t give up either.”

Tips came in about Archie’s whereabouts, but after 27 days, he made it onto the front doorstep of Jan Gray in Miles, Iowa. Almost 10 miles away from Sabula. Jan then called the Hansen’s early that morning letting them know that she had found Archie.

“So, that was like at 7:20 in the morning,” said Jill. “We got the phone call. Obviously, I thought I was dreaming about the lady that called. She’s like, ‘Jill, I have archie.’ She had to repeat it and I just knew. We were like maybe 10 minutes from the house, and we got up out of bed and just flew out to Jan Gray.

Archie would then be reunited with his family.

Jan Gray declined to be interviewed, but did mention, “I didn’t find Archie, Archie found me.”

