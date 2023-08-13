More clouds and mild weather for your Sunday

Rain and cooler weather to start off the work week
Look for warm and dry weather today, with most storms holding off until the late evening hours.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our Sunday forecast looks to be a quiet one, with clouds on the increase and warm temperatures in the 70′s to mid 80′s. This will be followed by showers and storms developing later this afternoon and continuing during the evening and overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a few of our extreme southern counties at a MARGINAL or Level 1 risk for some storms to become strong to severe overnight. The main threats will be gusty winds, hail and periods of brief heavy rain. The rain will wind down during the day on Monday, but cloud cover and precipitation will keep temperatures confined to the 70′s. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer as we head through the rest of the week, with highs in the 90′s by Saturday. Look for rain chances by Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and warm. A few showers and storms possible by late afternoon. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, ending by afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: Bec. S 10-15 mph.

