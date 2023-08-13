More clouds and mild weather for your Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Our Sunday forecast looks to be a quiet one, with clouds on the increase and warm temperatures in the 70′s to mid 80′s. This will be followed by showers and storms developing during the overnight hours. The Storm Prediction Center has our southern counties at a MARGINAL or Level 1 risk for some storms to become strong to severe overnight. The main threats will be gusty winds, hail and periods of heavy rain. The rain will wind down during the day on Monday, but cloud cover and precipitation will keep temperatures confined to the 70′s. Temperatures will trend a bit warmer as we head through the rest of the week, with highs in the 90′s by Saturday. Look for rain chances by Thursday.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm. High: 85°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low: 63°. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, ending by afternoon. High: 74°. Wind: Bec. S 10-15 mph.

