2nd annual Polyrhythms Black Author Forum
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -The Second Annual Polyrhythms Black Author’s Forum is set to be held on Aug. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center, 630 9th Street, Rock Island, IL, as part of the kick-off for the Polyrhythms Bill Bell Jazz and Heritage Festival from 5 to 10 p.m.

Nate Lawrence and Dr. Burl Randolph discuss the event and encourage viewers to stop by. Local black authors will discuss their books, answer questions, and publications will be available for purchase.

Additionally, there will be a book fair during MLK Family Fun Days/Polyrhythms Jazz and Heritage Festival to be held Saturday, Aug. 19, on the grounds of the facility.

For further information, please call 309-738-3527 or 309-269-0305.

