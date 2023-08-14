Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet “Lillie May”

Adoptable 4-Legged Friends: Meet "Lillie May"
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Andrea Eppley of the Henry County Humane Society-Geneseo Chapter, introduces viewers to “Lillie May”, a miniature poodle found on the side of a road with six other dogs.

Lillie, thought to be between the ages of 3-5 years of age, has mobility issues related to luxating patella (knee problems) which the shelter is repairing via surgery, so she will be fine once the surgeries are completed and she heals! She is currently being kept in a foster home environment for socialization and care.

There is also a $10 Black Cat Adoption Special going through Aug. 31. Scroll down for more information within the embedded Facebook post.

Henry County Humane Society--Geneseo Chapter is located at 14606 Roos Hill Road, Geneseo, IL. Visit the website at http://www.henrycountyhumanesociety.org/ or call 309-944-4868.

