Alternating Currents, music, arts, comedy, film, and more returns to QCA Thursday

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., DAVENPORT and BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Alternating Currents (AC) a festival taking place across multiple QCA venues that features over 100 musical performances, comedy sets, film screenings, local art displays, and even pro-wrestling returns Thursday through Sunday.

Alternating Currents event organizers say that AC is where music lovers come to jam with top rising musicians, film enthusiasts encounter pictures that spark meaningful conversations, admirers of art experience works that produce deep personal connections and comedians induce the big laughs that each person needs every so often.

Each performance will take place inside and out of treasured venues located on the Quad Cities riverfront in downtown Davenport, downtown Rock island and Bettendorf.

According to event organizers, exciting new additions include Beaux Arts Fair on the Figge Plaza, Made Market QC moving outside on East Second Street in downtown Davenport, River Action’s Floatzilla delivering live music at the Davenport Main Street launch site, as well as a marquee performance by Lissie and her band at Schwiebert Park in downtown Rock Island and comedy at Adventurous Brewing in downtown Bettendorf. Plus, a festival favorite, Quad City Arts Silent Disco returning to the Davenport Skybridge.

The 2023 AC lineup can be found on the Alternating Currents app, which event organizers say is the go-to resource for discovering everything that the festival has to offer. The app can be downloaded, here.

According to a media release from AC, festival highlights include the following:

Live music

Rock Island native and folk rocker Lissie and her band perform Thursday at Rock Island’s Schwiebert Riverfront Park

Chicago pop-punk legends the Smoking Popes return to AC for the first time since 2017 as part of their journey to “melt America, one face at a time”

Nominated as the 2023 Emerging Act of the Year at the Americana Music Honors & Awards, Adeem the Artist will perform their roots & country music at AC

The Midwest Country Music Organization’s reigning Entertainer of the Year, Muscatine-based Monica Austin will belt out her country tunes during AC

Quad Cities musician CJ Parker named “a rising star” by MTV in 2022 will make an appearance with his full band

At the Quad City Arts Silent Disco, attendees will bust a move to a variety of music as they use their headphones to switch from one DJ to the next at the Davenport Skybridge

Art highlights

Made Market QC, a handmade and vintage maker’s market will showcase 100+ vendors covering two locks on East Second Street

The Beaux Arts Fair will celebrate their 70th Anniversary bringing artisan booths and one-of-a-kind artwork to AC on the Figge Art Museum’s Bechtel Plaza

Alternating Currents 2023 Art Partner, TBK Bank will provide artists an opportunity to create a community mural in downtown Davenport during the festival. Artist submissions are still being accepted and will close on Monday, July 24

Comedy highlights

Comedy veteran and underground hero Richard Reese will dish out some big laughs during his standup performance

Recently voted The Kansas City Pitch’s “Best Local Comic,” comedian Brittany Tilander will deliver her radical sense of honesty to the AC comedy stage

Standup comedian Tyler Walsh has emerged as a unique Midwestern comedic voice, and he’s transforming his experiences into relatable laughs for the AC crowd

Film festival

The Alternating Currents Film Festival returns with over 30 film screenings in four categories: narrative, experimental, documentary and student

Cash and trophy prizes are given to the top films in their category

More fun

The Rumble in Rocktown returns to Wake Brewing in downtown Rock Island with an action-packed lineup of SCW professional wrestling talent.

The Idea Factory returns to the AC lineup with panel discussions and interactive forums on engaging topics.

Live music in downtown Davenport will kick off River Action’s Floatzilla, as paddle enthusiasts attempt to break the world record of 3,150 kayaks and canoes in the water at once.

For additional information about AC, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.