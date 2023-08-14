Author embarks on 50-states project

Author embarks on 50 States Project
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -After witnessing the country become divided through much of the political strife over the last several years and shrinking personal communities during the pandemic (combined with her personal desire to travel to all 50 U.S. states), author Shari Leid decided to make 2023 the year she makes this a reality.

Leid’s appearance on Paula Sands Live is part of Leid’s mission is to sit down with one woman in each state to have meaningful conversations to learn more about each woman, her family and community.

See more about this 50 States Project at https://animperfectlyperfectlife.com/50-states-project.

Learn more at the author’s website (including a list of her books and more) at https://animperfectlyperfectlife.com/

