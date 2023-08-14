City of Moline planning riverfront development over next 10 years

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline has announced plans to massively change its riverfront over the next 10 years by transforming over 13 acres with the help of a design firm who says they’ve created some of the most stunning riverfront developments in the United States.

The city has announced plans to partner with MKSK, a landscape architecture and design firm headquartered in Columbus but with design studios in a dozen other cities, as the selected firm to take on Moline’s ambitious masterplan.

Moline will work with designers from MKSK’s Chicago studio, said Renew Moline President and CEO Alexandra Elias, who has been working on the project for several years.

“The caliber of firms we had proposing was extremely impressive,” Elias said. “These are world-class design firms that do projects people would recognize. It truly allowed us to pick among the best in the nation.”

MKSK was the pick of a panel made up of multiple Moline department directors, the city administrator and members of the Renew board, according to a media release form the city.

On Aug. 22 city council is scheduled to vote on an agreement with MKSK, city officials said.

City administrator Bob Vitas says that with such a massive redevelopment area, the majority of which is made up of city-owned property, it’s critically important to get the right plan in place.

“This is our one chance to get it right and we selected the firm we believe will do it right,” Vitas said. “This is a multi-generational project. We want this to become an active, beloved public space that is for everyone. It is ambitious and we meant for it to be ambitious.”

MKSK also spoke to the importance of making a “splash” with the first of what is likely to be many smaller projects within the overall masterplan.

Already, a new skate park and pump track is in the works underneath the new I-74 bridge, city officials said. The future use of other landmarks such as the Kone Tower, Spiegel Building and BridgePointe 485 all must also be determined.

On Tuesday, Elias says that they will provide information about the completed planning work to date, the MKSK’s near-term plans along with MKSK’s timeline for Moline’s masterplan rollout at the Moline City Council Roundtable discussion.

