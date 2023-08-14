Coast Guard rescuing 4 divers reported missing after trip near South Carolina coast

The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.
By Makayla Evans, Dylan Leatherwood and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - The U.S. Coast Guard is working to bring back four missing divers to shore Monday morning safely.

The federal agency says around 12:45 a.m., the divers were spotted by a strobe light. Crews launched a life raft and are working to get them.

Officials did not say where the divers were spotted. In the original news release, the Coast Guard reported the search was 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina.

The drivers went out around noon on Sunday, approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach. They were in a “pleasure craft” called Big Bill’s.

“Coordinating with Sector Charleston, Sector North Carolina launched a multi-asset search and rescue effort,” the Coast Guard stated in the news release.

Multiple helicopters and patrol boats are involved in the mission.

A Coast Guard official says all the divers are safe and alive. So far, no injuries have been reported, according to the source.

