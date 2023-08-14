Crews reposned to Burlington fire Saturday

Firefighters responded to a fire in Burlington Saturday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Firefighters responded to a fire in Burlington Saturday.

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded at 7:09 p.m. Saturday to a structure fire at 417 ½ S. Marshall St. Burlington, according to a media release.

Firefighters arrived at 7:11 p.m. and found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story residential duplex.

The residence is owned and operated by Boom Rentals LLC, crews said. It is undetermined whether the property is covered under insurance.

First-floor tenant Babette Boulton and second-floor tenant Stephanie Moore occupied the residence, firefighters said. Both occupants were home at the time and were alerted by working smoking alarms.

According to firefighters, the fire is undetermined and appears to be electrical in nature.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said. Firefighters cleared the scene at 8:55 p.m.

