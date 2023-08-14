Davenport man arrested for arson, burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been arrested Sunday on arson and burglary charges after starting a fire at a duplex.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Harrison Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. Three engines, two ladder trucks and one command car with 16 personnel responded. The residence was a two-story side by side duplex, and the fire was reported by the adjacent occupants.

Crews found a fire on the first-floor kitchen area and extended a hose line into the residence to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire, and it was contained to the kitchen area.

Davenport Fire Investigators determined that fire was set intentionally and began interviewing occupants of the residence with the help of Davenport Police. Later on Sunday, Zachary Wells, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and second-degree harassment. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

