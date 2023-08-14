Davenport man arrested for arson, burglary

Arson arrest
Arson arrest(KTTC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been arrested Sunday on arson and burglary charges after starting a fire at a duplex.

The Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Harrison Street at 12:18 a.m. Sunday. Three engines, two ladder trucks and one command car with 16 personnel responded. The residence was a two-story side by side duplex, and the fire was reported by the adjacent occupants.

Crews found a fire on the first-floor kitchen area and extended a hose line into the residence to quickly extinguish the fire. No one was home at the time of the fire, and it was contained to the kitchen area.

Davenport Fire Investigators determined that fire was set intentionally and began interviewing occupants of the residence with the help of Davenport Police. Later on Sunday, Zachary Wells, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, and second-degree harassment. He is currently being held in the Scott County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Friday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

Rock Island pastor helps students and families return to school
Rock Island pastor helps students and families return to school
A gun and target symbol.
6-year-old injured after shooting self in hand
A Sabula, Iowa family lost their puppy but was returned to its' owners after escaping for 27...
A lost puppy returned to its’ owners after escaping for 27 days
A Sabula, Iowa family lost their puppy but was returned to its' owners after escaping for 27...
A lost puppy returned to its’ owners after escaping for 27 days