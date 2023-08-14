Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Jackson County man died at a campground outside of Maquoketa, deputies say.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded about 12:18 p.m. Aug. 11, to the 6B’s Campground at 6624 Caves Road, Maquoketa for an unresponsive man who had been pulled from the Maquoketa River in the area, accounting to a media release. The Maquoketa Fire Department and the Jackson County Reginal Healthcare Ambulance Service also responded to the area.

According to deputies, life-saving efforts were attempted on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as 28-year-old Brandon Lee George.

Deputies said George was performing maintenance along the river and was not seen for about 30 minutes.

The investigation is going with the Jackson County Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.