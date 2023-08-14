Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Jackson County man died at a campground outside of Maquoketa, deputies say.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded about 12:18 p.m. Aug. 11, to the 6B’s Campground at 6624 Caves Road, Maquoketa for an unresponsive man who had been pulled from the Maquoketa River in the area, accounting to a media release. The Maquoketa Fire Department and the Jackson County Reginal Healthcare Ambulance Service also responded to the area.

According to deputies, life-saving efforts were attempted on the man, but he was declared dead at the scene. He was identified as 28-year-old Brandon Lee George.

Deputies said George was performing maintenance along the river and was not seen for about 30 minutes.

The investigation is going with the Jackson County Medical Examiner and the sheriff’s office, deputies said.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

Heat will return this weekend and next week.
First Alert Forecast: Seasonable temperature this week ahead of 90s this weekend
No one was injured in the fire.
Davenport man arrested on arson, burglary charges
Kewanee Police are investigating.
6-year-old injured after shooting self in hand
Kelly Barlow has been found safe and returned home.
Woman missing in Lee County found safe