Fifth round of Davenport DREAM project grant applications open

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The fifth round of funding for the Davenport DREAM Project opened Monday.

According to the City of Davenport, applications will be accepted until Sept. 1. Residents can be eligible for a grant of about $20,000 to make exterior improvements to their property.

“The Davenport DREAM Project has been reinvesting in Davenport’s heritage neighborhoods since 2019. The transformations of these properties have been unique, and we are excited to open another round of funding for even more residents,” said Letty Goslowsky, Revitalization Supervisor.

This round of funding totals $900,000 for new and existing homeowners who would like to revitalize their properties within the DREAM Project area, according to city officials. Over the past four years, the DREAM Project has awarded nearly $5.1 million to revitalize 223 properties.

DREAM Project funding is available for owner-occupied properties in designated neighborhoods in the community, city officials said. For more details on the program and to submit a DREAM Inquiry Request Form visit the DREAM Project website.

The Davenport DREAM Project is available for resident in the project area to apply. (KWQC/City of Davenport)

