Iowa Women’s Basketball 2023-2024 season sells out home games, first in program history

Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year, averaged 27.8...
Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2022-2023 season.(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - “The Caitlin Clark effect is uncanny.”

For the first time in program history, every game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is sold out for the entire 2023-2024 women’s basketball season.

According to Hawkeye Sports officials, before selling out this upcoming season, the women’s basketball team had sold out a total of three games in program history.

Going into the 2023-2024 season, the UI women’s basketball team is coming off a historic season in which it won a school-record 31 games, finished NCAA national runners-up and was second in the country in attendance.

Senior guard Caitlin Clark, who was the consensus National Player of the Year, averaged 27.8 points, 8.6 assists and 7.1 rebounds per game during the 2022-2023 season.

The 2023-2024 season will be Lisa Bluder’s 24th season as Iowa’s head coach.

Aside from Clark, seniors Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin, and sophomore Hannah Stuelke will also return.

For more information about the Iowa Womens Basketball team, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

Mediapolis football star Drew Miller ready to lead Bulldogs
Mediapolis football star Drew Miller ready to lead Bulldogs in 2023
River Bandits
River Bandits beat Kernels in extra innings
Nicholas Patrick
Nicholas Patrick wins another title
Mercer Co. football
High School Football Preview: Mercer County