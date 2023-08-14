Kitsch-n Sink

Kitsch-n Sink
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LE CLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -Kitsch-n Sink is Le Claire’s newest antique shop that overflows with unique mid-century modern furnishings, vintage clothing, retro home decor, accessories, and much more.

Laura Duncan highlights her store and some of the type of finds shoppers can find at the retail space located at 430 North Cody Road, Le Claire, IA.

For more information, follow the business on Facebook here, call 563-320-4386, or email Kitschnsinkantiques@gmail.com.

