Mediapolis football star Drew Miller ready to lead Bulldogs in 2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Mediapolis senior Drew Miller is the best punter in the Nation.

“In the world of special teams, sometimes it goes overlooked, or you see groups not putting a lot of time into it but we feel it’s just as important part of the game as offense or defense. you know, with a guy as talented as drew is we’re able to really put our defense in a lot of positions whether it be punting the ball or kicking the ball off into the end zone, you know, whatever it might be” said head coach Brian Borrison.

“I started playing soccer and then i was out here for the little kids camp we run every year and they had a field goal competition and i won it because i knew how to kick a ball and i kind of just liked it because i was better than everybody else at it, I guess. so, i stuck with it. practiced it here and there. i went to a ranking camp and charted number one in the nation and i was like, oh, yeah, this is kind of fun” said Miller.

Next season, Miller will join the football program at Georgia. This season, he will also play quarterback for Mediapolis.

“I’ve been sitting learning offense for three years i think. it’s my turn to go out there and preform and also teach the underclassmen how to play quarterback as well” said Miller.

“He wants to do what is best for the team, and he knows that, ultimately for him, what’s most important to him is our teams success, and that’s all you need to know about the type of young man he is” said Borrison.

