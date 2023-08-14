Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that resulted in MedForce being called in has been released.

According to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at approximately 1:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 2100 block of Illinois Route 2 and 92 where a passerby noticed a motorcycle that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. Deputies say the driver was Anthony L. Cook, 52, from Port Byron.

Cook was taken by MedForce helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital where deputies say he is still receiving medical care.

The crash investigation is ongoing by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

