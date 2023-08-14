Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash

The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that resulted in MEDFORCE being called in has been released.(WILX)
By Kate Kopatich
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT BYRON, Ill. (KWQC) - The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that resulted in MedForce being called in has been released.

According to a media release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday at approximately 1:23 a.m. deputies responded to the 2100 block of Illinois Route 2 and 92 where a passerby noticed a motorcycle that had crashed in the middle of the roadway. Deputies say the driver was Anthony L. Cook, 52, from Port Byron.

Cook was taken by MedForce helicopter to the University of Iowa Hospital where deputies say he is still receiving medical care.

The crash investigation is ongoing by the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

FILE - Teenager Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington, Ill., on Tuesday, May 9,...
Starting next year, child influencers can sue if earnings aren’t set aside, says new Illinois law
The Davenport DREAM Project helps current and future homeowners fix up their homes or even...
Fifth round of Davenport DREAM project grant applications open
The old eastbound I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
Remaining old I-74 bridge to be demolished with controlled explosives
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground