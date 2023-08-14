EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Quartz Botanicals has a newly opened retail space that offers a supply of unique, high-quality plants, crystals, jewelry, and goods at affordable prices.

Austin Harned discusses the business mission to also share horticultural and natural knowledge.

For more information, visit Quartz Botanicals at 810 15th Avenue, East Moline, or online at https://quartzbotanicals.com/.

Interested customers can also reach out via email at Info@QuartzBotanicals.com.

