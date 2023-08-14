Quartz Botanicals

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Quartz Botanicals has a newly opened retail space that offers a supply of unique, high-quality plants, crystals, jewelry, and goods at affordable prices.

Austin Harned discusses the business mission to also share horticultural and natural knowledge.

For more information, visit Quartz Botanicals at 810 15th Avenue, East Moline, or online at https://quartzbotanicals.com/.

Interested customers can also reach out via email at Info@QuartzBotanicals.com.

