Remaining old I-74 bridge to be demolished with controlled explosives

The old eastbound I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
The old eastbound I-74 bridge was removed with controlled explosives Sunday morning.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The remaining portion of the old westbound I-74 bridge is set to be removed with controlled explosives on Aug. 27.

According to the Iowa DOT, the bridge will be removed as early as 7 a.m. that Sunday, weather permitting.

Helm Group, the demolition contractor, will use controlled explosives to remove the suspension cables and towers on the westbound bridge, Iowa DOT said. Delayed controlled detonations will also be used to remove some eastbound piers.

The eastbound I-74 bridge was demolished on June 18 with controlled explosives.

New bridge temporarily closed to traffic and pedestrians

The new I-74 bridge will be closed for vehicles and pedestrians temporarily while explosives are being used, Iowa DOT officials said. The entire new bridge will be closed to traffic for about one hour on Sunday morning, with a posted detour in place.

Through traffic will be routed to I-80 and I-280, according to Iowa DOT. Local traffic will be directed to use the Centennial Bridge in Davenport to cross the river and then routed to either downtown Bettendorf to get to westbound I-74 or downtown Moline to get to eastbound I-74.  

The bike and pedestrian path on the new bridge will be closed for about 24 hours beginning Aug. 26 and will be closely monitored by local law enforcement, Iowa DOT officials said.

I-74 Demolition River Bridge Detour.
I-74 Demolition River Bridge Detour.(Iowa Department of Transportation)

River closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters

The river will also be temporarily closed to commercial traffic and pleasure boaters, Iowa DOT officials said. The main navigation channel in the river will be closed for up to 24 hours, starting at 6 a.m. on Aug. 27.

Areas outside the main navigation channel will be closed for up to 72 hours, Iowa DOT officials said. Local law enforcement will be on-site monitoring the river during the demolition process.

I-74 River Traffic Demolition.
I-74 River Traffic Demolition.(Iowa Department of Transportation)

Riverfront path closed in Bettendorf

Access to the Riverfront path area, including Leach Park in Bettendorf, will be strictly prohibited, Iowa DOT officials said. Sections of the riverfront path in Bettendorf will be closed. Access to the businesses on State Street and the Isle Casino Hotel will remain open.

The parking lot adjacent to the new bridge in Bettendorf will be closed to the public.

I-74 demolition restricted area.
I-74 demolition restricted area.(Iowa Department of Transportation)

Iowa DOT encourages viewing demolition online

The bridge demolition will be available online at https://iowadot.gov/i74riverbridge/Traffic-Cameras.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

FILE - Teenager Shreya Nallamothu looks at her phone in Bloomington, Ill., on Tuesday, May 9,...
Starting next year, child influencers can sue if earnings aren’t set aside, says new Illinois law
The name of a man who was injured in a single vehicle motorcycle crash in rural Port Byron that...
Name released in MedForce rural Port Byron motorcycle crash
The Davenport DREAM Project helps current and future homeowners fix up their homes or even...
Fifth round of Davenport DREAM project grant applications open
MGN police lights
Deputies: Jackson Co. man died at Maquoketa campground