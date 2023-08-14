Rock Island pastor helps students and families return to school

Students of all ages showed up at a local church in Rock Island Sunday afternoon as volunteers stuffed new backpacks with supplies and other essential items for the new school year.
By Kyle Bales
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Senior Pastor, Rev. Dwight Ford, of the Grace City Church, said the event is designed to bring people together to have fun despite difficult circumstances. The event included food, music and kids activities with volunteers from organizations around the Quad Cities.

“No one should be ashamed to seek help trying to make ends meet.” Ford said.

Last year the event gave away 125 backpacks. This year, they have 250 backpacks ready to give with supplies. Ford says the event only lasts one day but they will still have backpacks and supplies available for anyone who needs it.

You can contact Grace City Church by calling 309-558-0191 or visiting them at 1925 5th Ave in Rock Island.

You can also contact Argrow’s House by calling 563-528-0892 or visiting them at 2313 44th St in Moline.

