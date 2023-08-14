Rock River Coins & Jewelry
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock River Coins & Jewelry is a new business at 89 9th Street, Silvis, IL.
Owners Rich and Brenda Holman highlight that the business will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1-4 p.m. featuring refreshments, live music, kids’ activities, raffles, and more.
Various services that Rock River Coins & Jewelry offers include:
- Buying and selling of gold and silver bullion, rare coins, currency, and scrap gold/silver
- Buy, sell, and appraisal of full coin collections and estates
- They carry a supply of fine jewelry and estate jewelry
For more information, visit the retailer online at https://rockrivercoins.com/ or call 309-781-5634.
Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.