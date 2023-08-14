Rock River Coins & Jewelry

Rock River Coins & Jewelry
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock River Coins & Jewelry is a new business at 89 9th Street, Silvis, IL.

Owners Rich and Brenda Holman highlight that the business will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1-4 p.m. featuring refreshments, live music, kids’ activities, raffles, and more.

Various services that Rock River Coins & Jewelry offers include:

  • Buying and selling of gold and silver bullion, rare coins, currency, and scrap gold/silver
  • Buy, sell, and appraisal of full coin collections and estates
  • They carry a supply of fine jewelry and estate jewelry

For more information, visit the retailer online at https://rockrivercoins.com/ or call 309-781-5634.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

Quartz Botanicals has a newly opened retail space that offers a supply of unique, high-quality...
Quartz Botanicals
Quartz Botanicals has a newly opened retail space that offers a supply of unique, high-quality...
Quartz Botanicals
Examples of items that can be found at Kitsch-n Sink, Le Claire, IA
Kitsch-n Sink
Examples of items that can be found at Kitsch-n Sink, Le Claire, IA
Kitsch-n Sink
2nd annual Polyrhythms Black Author Forum is set for Aug. 18 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at MLK...
2nd annual Polyrhythms Black Author Forum