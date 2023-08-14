SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock River Coins & Jewelry is a new business at 89 9th Street, Silvis, IL.

Owners Rich and Brenda Holman highlight that the business will be hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 1-4 p.m. featuring refreshments, live music, kids’ activities, raffles, and more.

Various services that Rock River Coins & Jewelry offers include:

Buying and selling of gold and silver bullion, rare coins, currency, and scrap gold/silver

Buy, sell, and appraisal of full coin collections and estates

They carry a supply of fine jewelry and estate jewelry

For more information, visit the retailer online at https://rockrivercoins.com/ or call 309-781-5634.

