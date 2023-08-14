Showers and storms to start the new week

A few storms could become severe Monday morning
Storm chances move in overnight Sunday, possibly effecting the morning commute.
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Showers and a few storms will push through the area this morning. Areas NE of the QC have a chance for a strong storm or two up until midday when better ingredients move to our east.  Temps will run in the mid to low 70s this afternoon thanks to extensive cloud cover and the aforementioned showers.  Skies will clear up on Tuesday leading to a sunny afternoon, but temps will remain cooler than average in the 70s and 80s. Temps will slowly warm up the rest of the week leading to highs well into the 90s by the weekend.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 74º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 59º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79º.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a police presence at house in Colona Tuesday.
Police searching property in Colona in connection to Trudy Appleby case
A bench trial is set to begin Thursday for Henry Dinkins, who is charged in the 2020 death of...
Testimony continues Monday in the Henry Dinkins murder trial
The Moline Police Department has given an update regarding a search warrant that was executed...
Moline police give update on Appleby investigation after Tuesday search
James Maldonado and Xavier Walker were arrested after a disturbance, Monday night.
2 arrested after Davenport heavy police presence Monday night
Hundreds gathered in April 2021 to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell at a balloon memorial...
Henry Dinkins opts to have judge decide fate

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Showers end, more storm chances by Monday AM
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news...
Storm chances move in overnight into the morning hours Monday. Cyle Dickens has the latest.
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More clouds and mild weather for your Sunday
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
More clouds and mild weather for your Sunday