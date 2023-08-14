Showers and storms to start the new week

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) --Showers and a few storms will push through the area this morning. Areas NE of the QC have a chance for a strong storm or two up until midday when better ingredients move to our east. Temps will run in the mid to low 70s this afternoon thanks to extensive cloud cover and the aforementioned showers. Skies will clear up on Tuesday leading to a sunny afternoon, but temps will remain cooler than average in the 70s and 80s. Temps will slowly warm up the rest of the week leading to highs well into the 90s by the weekend.

TODAY: Showers and storms. High: 74º. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 59º Winds: SE 0-5 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 79º.

